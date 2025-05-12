Group Beat Maryland Man, Hurled Slurs In Walkersville Hate Crime: State Police

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack are asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects wanted in connection with a reported hate crime assault that happened just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, in Walkersville, police said.

According to investigators, the 25-year-old victim told troopers he was in the parking lot of a convenience store on the 8400 block of Woodsboro Pike when four unknown men attacked him and made derogatory remarks targeting his sexual orientation.

Troopers classified the attack as a hate crime. The victim declined medical treatment at the scene

Troopers interviewed the victim and a cashier who witnessed the incident and obtained descriptions of the four suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 20 years old, police said.

The suspects are described as:

Two Black men, both wearing black hooded sweatshirts, one about 5-foot-5, the other about 5-foot-10;

One white man, 5-foot-10, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt;

One Hispanic man, 5-foot-10, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police released surveillance images and are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact Maryland State Police investigators by calling 301-600-4151.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

