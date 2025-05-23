Eubanks, 41, of Clinton, is being held without bond after a brutal overnight assault on the mother of his child, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, May 23.

Officials say that a woman flagged down a patrol officer on May 18, telling him she had just escaped her house after being violently attacked.

She told police the assault began the day before — Saturday, May 17 — while they were driving through Prince George’s County, when Eubanks punched and strangled her inside the car.

The violence continued after they arrived at her home in Waldorf, and lasted through the night, she said.

Eubanks allegedly choked her multiple times, pinned her to the ground, and lay on top of her for an extended period to keep her from leaving. He also took her phone.

At some point the next morning, she managed to run from the house and flag down a nearby officer.

Police said the victim had extensive visible injuries to her face and neck. When officers arrived at her home, they tried to reach Eubanks by phone and loudspeaker, but got no response.

Officers eventually entered through an open door — and found Eubanks hiding in the attic, tucked under storage items.

He was arrested without incident and charged with first-degree assault, false imprisonment, and other related offenses.

Eubanks is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.