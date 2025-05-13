Woman Shot, Killed Maryland Boyfriend Before Calling 911 Herself, State Police Say

Bonnie Hackendorn, 61, of Bishopville, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder after the incident was reported late Monday night, according to Maryland State Police.

The victim has been identified as David Shaulis, 57, of Bishopville. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on May 12, at a home in the 12,000 block of Shell Mill Road in Bishopville, police said.

Hackendorn called 911 to report the shooting, according to police.

Troopers arrived to find Shaulis unresponsive on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators, Criminal Enforcement Division detectives, and forensic crime scene technicians responded to process the scene.

"Based on information developed and evidence collected during the preliminary investigation, State Police homicide investigators took Hackendorn into custody," officials said.

Shaulis’ body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

Hackendorn was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and firearm offenses.

She is being held without bond at the Worcester County Detention Center, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

