Woman Held Hostage By Boyfriend Who Shot Himself After Standoff In Waldorf: Sheriff

On Sunday, officers were called to check on the welfare of a woman after being contacted by her family, who reported she was in an abusive relationship with Howard Theodore Coleman, Jr., 42, and had not been heard from in days.

Officers responded to a home in the 9300 block of Brechin Place in Waldorf, where they unsuccessfully attempted to contact the woman, and a warrant to search the property was issued.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, they were able to make contact with Coleman, who refused to cooperate with the agency's Emergency Services Team, which was called in to assist during the standoff.

Officers utilized a drone and made entry into the house, they added.

Hostage negotiators contacted Coleman, who was agitated and refused to cooperate, and learned the woman had been stabbed several times and suffered severe lacerations.

It was also discovered that Coleman was known to have firearms and other weapons, as well as a previous history of violent criminal activity.

While Coleman was on the phone with negotiators, the Emergency Services Team breached the residence and were able to get the woman outside to paramedics, while at the same time, Coleman shot himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene with the gun by his side, officials said.

Investigators later recovered a rifle, handgun, bulletproof vests, and large-capacity magazines.

The woman was flown to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries, including multiple stab wounds to the head and upper body, as well as a possible broken jaw.

Her condition was not available on Tuesday afternoon.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence and the importance of swift, coordinated action by law enforcement," Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said.

"The officers and medical responders played a crucial role in ensuring the successful rescue of the victim and immediate medical care," he continued. "We are committed to supporting her through her recovery,”

