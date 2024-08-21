Winning $10K 'Mega Millions' Ticket Sold At Waldorf Grocery Store; Jackpot Hits $527M

A Mega Millions winner didn't hit the jackpot - which rolled to more than a half billion dollars - but won a five-figure prize on a ticket sold at the Shoppers grocery store on Smallwood Drive in Waldorf.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Aug. 20 drawing were: 05-20-26-49-51 with a Mega Ball of 24.

It was one of 23 third-tier winners of $10,000 across the country.

The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Aug. 23 has an estimated annuity value of $527 million, with a cash option of approximately $261.9 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11 p.m. on every Tuesday and Friday night.

