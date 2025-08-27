Weed Dealer Robbed At Gunpoint, Forced To Send Crooks Cash In Waldorf, Sheriff Says

The holdup happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25, in the area of Bannister Circle and Hamilton Place in Waldorf, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, the victim was selling cannabis when the pair pulled out a firearm, stole the drugs, and demanded he transfer money to their account before running off.

Officers, including a police K-9 team, swarmed the area. The two didn't get far.

Deputies chased down Cedric Tyrone Ford, 21, of Washington, DC, who was caught with a stolen semi-automatic gun and more than two pounds of weed, according to the sheriff’s office.

A second suspect, Cartiz Antonio Young, 27, of Waldorf, came back to the area a short time later and was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the gun had been reported stolen through another agency. Both men were transported to the Charles County Detention Center.

Ford — who is prohibited from having a firearm — was charged with:

Robbery;

Weapons violations;

Drug violations;

Violation of probation;

Other offenses.

Young was charged with robbery. Both are being held without bond.

The investigation relating to the cannabis is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.