Watch: Maryland Hiker Hoisted To Safety By State Police Helicopter After 25-Foot Fall

A park visitor who plummeted 25 feet down a steep embankment in Charles County had to be hoisted to safety by a Maryland State Police helicopter crew, officials said.

The hiker was hoisted to safety by a Maryland State Police helicopter.

Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
The Maryland State Police Aviation Command says Trooper 7, based in St. Mary’s County, was dispatched around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 to a remote wooded marsh area in Port Tobacco.

Video of the rescue can be viewed here.

First responders from Charles County Fire and Rescue, La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, and Charles County Department of Emergency Services had reached the injured hiker after the fall, started treatment, and determined a medevac was necessary due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Pilots maneuvered the AgustaWestland AW-139 helicopter into position about 115 feet above the rescuers, officials said. A rescue device and a Trooper/Rescue Technician were lowered, and the hiker who fell from the tree was packaged before being hoisted up.

The MSP Rescue Technician continued providing care during the hoist.

Once on board, the hiker was flown to a regional trauma center with advanced medical treatment provided in-flight.

