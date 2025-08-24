Watch: Maryland Hiker Hoisted To Safety By State Police Helicopter After 25-Foot Fall

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command says Trooper 7, based in St. Mary’s County, was dispatched around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 to a remote wooded marsh area in Port Tobacco.

Video of the rescue can be viewed here.

First responders from Charles County Fire and Rescue, La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, and Charles County Department of Emergency Services had reached the injured hiker after the fall, started treatment, and determined a medevac was necessary due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Pilots maneuvered the AgustaWestland AW-139 helicopter into position about 115 feet above the rescuers, officials said. A rescue device and a Trooper/Rescue Technician were lowered, and the hiker who fell from the tree was packaged before being hoisted up.

The MSP Rescue Technician continued providing care during the hoist.

Once on board, the hiker was flown to a regional trauma center with advanced medical treatment provided in-flight.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.