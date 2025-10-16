Fair 59°

Waldorf Woman Accused Of Shooting Boyfriend In Hip After Late-Night Blowup: Sheriff

A domestic dispute in Maryland took a violent turn when a woman allegedly shot her boyfriend in the hip during a late-night argument, officials said.

Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office
Latasha Carmita Simmons, 48, of Waldorf, was arrested on multiple felony charges following the Oct. 15 shooting, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday to the 6000 block of New Forest Court, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip, a spokesperson for the agency said. 

The victim told officers that Simmons, his girlfriend, was still inside their apartment. Investigators said the pair had been arguing when Simmons grabbed a gun and shot him.

Good Samaritans and responding officers secured the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division obtained a search warrant and recovered the gun from the home, police said.

Simmons is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and use of a firearm during a felony.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

