Waldorf Woman Accused Of Shooting Boyfriend In Hip After Late-Night Blowup: Sheriff

Latasha Carmita Simmons, 48, of Waldorf, was arrested on multiple felony charges following the Oct. 15 shooting, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday to the 6000 block of New Forest Court, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip, a spokesperson for the agency said.

The victim told officers that Simmons, his girlfriend, was still inside their apartment. Investigators said the pair had been arguing when Simmons grabbed a gun and shot him.

Good Samaritans and responding officers secured the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division obtained a search warrant and recovered the gun from the home, police said.

Simmons is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and use of a firearm during a felony.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

