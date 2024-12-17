Waldorf Man Threatens Ex With Gun, Runs—But Doesn't Get Far, Sheriff Says

The chaos unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the 100 block of Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf when Clarence Antonio Bennett, 41, reportedly approached his ex as she was walking on the sidewalk.

Things escalated quickly.

Bennett allegedly yelled at the woman, pulled out a gun, chambered a round, and pressed the weapon against her chin while threatening her, according to investigators.

The victim told him she was calling 911, which prompted Bennett to take off running before officers arrived.

A team of Charles County officers — including members of the Neighborhood Enforcement Team, Criminal Investigations Division, and Warrant Unit — quickly responded and launched a search.

Bennett didn’t make it far.

The next day, officers tracked him to Amberleaf Place in Waldorf, where he was arrested without incident. A search of his home turned up a gun and ammunition, officials said.

Here’s the kicker: Bennett wasn’t even permitted to have a gun.

Due to a previous felony child abuse conviction involving severe physical injury, officials noted that Bennett is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Bennett is now facing multiple charges, including:

First-degree assault;

Use of a firearm during a crime;

Illegal possession of a handgun.

On Friday, Dec. 13, a judge ordered Bennett held at the Charles County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

