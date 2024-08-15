Rafee Al-Mansur, 33, is facing charges after targeting a purported 13-year-old girl in an online chat over the course of several weeks, according to Maryland State Police investigators.

In April, members of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched a probe into the sexual solicitation of a minor over the Internet.

The investigation led to Al-Mansur being identified as a suspect, who believed he was speaking to the teen girl.

Members of the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Al-Mansur's Charles County home, where he was arrested without further incident.

Al-Mansur was charged with two counts of sexual solitication of a mionr and taken to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.