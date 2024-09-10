Waldorf Man Punched, Pulled Knife On Woman During Planned Domestic-Assault In Maryland: Sheriff

Waldorf resident Edwin Geovany Argueta-Tobar, 34, is wanted following a domestic-related assault that was meticulously planned.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded late on Saturday, Sept. 7 to the 5000 block of La Plata, where a woman reported she left her home to take some items outside when Argueta-Tobar accosted her from behind.

Investigators say that he pulled her, punched her several times in the face, and held a knife to her stomach.

Argueta-Tobar had been hiding outside the victim's residence waiting to attack her before fleeing in a black and blue Nissan that was parked out of view.

A canvas of the area was conducted, though Argueta-Tobar was not tracked down. Arrest warrants were later issued, charging him with first- and second-degree assault.

Argueta-Tobar was described as being a 5-foot-10 Hispanic man who weighs approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

