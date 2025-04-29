Waldorf Man Indicted After Missing Woman Found Dead, Buried Near Cedarville State Park

A grand jury returned an indictment charging 24-year-old Keycy Barrera-Rosa with multiple counts of murder, and making a false report in the death of his girlfriend, Lesbia Ramirez Guerra, according to Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington.

Investigators say Barrera-Rosa contacted the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on April 2 to report that Guerra was missing from their home in Waldorf.

Surveillance video later revealed that Guerra entered the home on March 31 but never came out.

Witnesses reported hearing the couple in a violent argument in the early hours of April 1, police said.

Later that day, surveillance footage showed Barrera-Rosa retrieving a large plastic bin from a shed behind his house and carrying it to the back of the home.

He then backed his truck into the area, officials said.

Cell phone records placed Barrera-Rosa in Prince George’s County later that day, where he met his uncle, Rolvin Barrera-Barrera, at a construction site.

According to charging documents, the two then traveled to a secluded intersection near Cedarville State Park.

During a police interview, Barrera-Barrera told detectives that his nephew admitted to strangling Guerra and asked for help hiding the body, prosecutors said.

He said she was already dead and inside a plastic bin when Barrera-Rosa arrived at his work site. The pair allegedly buried her in a wooded area near the park.

On April 18, Charles County detectives recovered Guerra’s body from a plastic bin buried in a location consistent with Barrera-Barrera’s account and data from the suspects’ phones.

Barrera-Rosa was arrested on April 5 by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement on unrelated charges. He was turned over to Charles County authorities on April 22 and is being held without bond.

Barrera-Barrera is also being held without bond in Prince George’s County, where he is charged as an accessory after the fact to murder.

“While this was not the ending that we all hoped for, I am grateful to all those who worked so hard to find Ms. Guerra,” Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry said in a statement following his arrest. “On behalf of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, I offer our most sincere condolences to all of her family and friends.”

