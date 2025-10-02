Waldorf Man Going 90 MPH In Fiery Crash That Killed Passenger Gets Prison Sentence

Charles County Circuit Court Judge Makeba Gibbs sentenced Nijale Zaki Mikal-Brown, 22, of Waldorf, to four years in prison in connection with the fiery crash that claimed the life of Ja'Juan Malik Cobb.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened March 27, 2024, near St. Charles Parkway and Duncannon Road in Waldorf.

Officers arrived to find a 2023 silver Toyota Camry on fire in the southbound lanes, heavily damaged on the front and driver’s side.

Cobb was found dead in the back of the vehicle, lying on his side.

Investigators said Mikal-Brown was driving more than 90 mph in a 45-mph zone on wet roads at night when he lost control of the Camry, struck a curb, then hit a tree at about 75 mph.

The vehicle caught fire.

Mikal-Brown and another passenger escaped before the car was engulfed in flames. Cobb could not get out and died at the scene.

A blood test showed Mikal-Brown’s blood alcohol level was .10 percent.

Mikal-Brown pleaded guilty in May of gross negligent manslaughter. In addition to his prison term, Mikal-Brown will also serve five years of supervised probation. If he violates those terms, he will face an additional six years in prison.

At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Kate Edmands called Mikal-Brown’s driving “outrageous behavior.” She said, “He has to be held responsible, or we won’t be able to effect change."

"Not only did he put himself (and the other occupants) in danger, but anybody else that was on the roadways. He absolutely has to be held accountable.”

Judge Gibbs told Mikal-Brown, “It was very troubling how fast you were going. – the sheer recklessness of it is very baffling.”

