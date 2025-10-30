Waldorf Hookah Lounge Fire Ruled Arson After Blaze Intentionally Set Inside: Officials

Firefighters were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, October 30, to the Pasha Lounge on Old Washington Road in Waldorf, where smoke was pouring from the front of the cigar and hookah spot, officials said.

When crews from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they found the front door shattered and flames burning inside.

Nearly three dozen firefighters responded, bringing the blaze under control in five minutes, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Investigators determined the fire began in the lounge’s humidor room and was intentionally set by an unidentified male suspect who ignited materials inside the building.

No injuries were reported, but the structure sustained $25,000 in damage and the contents another $50,000, according to officials.

The alarm company alerted authorities after detecting the fire, triggering a rapid response that prevented the blaze from spreading.

Authorities are now searching for whoever is responsible.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.