Waldorf Hookah Lounge Fire Ruled Arson After Blaze Intentionally Set Inside: Officials

A late-night fire at a popular Charles County hookah lounge was ruled incendiary after investigators determined someone deliberately set the blaze inside the business, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Someone torched a Maryland hookah lounge overnight. Fire crews arrived to find a broken door, smoke, and flames

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
Zak Failla
Firefighters were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, October 30, to the Pasha Lounge on Old Washington Road in Waldorf, where smoke was pouring from the front of the cigar and hookah spot, officials said.

When crews from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they found the front door shattered and flames burning inside. 

Nearly three dozen firefighters responded, bringing the blaze under control in five minutes, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Investigators determined the fire began in the lounge’s humidor room and was intentionally set by an unidentified male suspect who ignited materials inside the building.

No injuries were reported, but the structure sustained $25,000 in damage and the contents another $50,000, according to officials.

The alarm company alerted authorities after detecting the fire, triggering a rapid response that prevented the blaze from spreading.

Authorities are now searching for whoever is responsible.

