The Sunday, Aug. 10 blaze on North Declarations Court in Waldorf displaced all nine people who lived in the home, destroyed nearly everything they owned, and left only three survivors, officials said.

Investigators say the victims are believed to include the wife and three children of the homeowner, along with the wife and child of another resident.

Mei Ni, the organizer of a fundraiser, wrote that her sister’s family “lost 6 lives in a single-family fire” and that “she lost everything in the fire, which took away her 4 grandkids, daughter, and daughter-in-law.”

Any funds raised, she said, will be transferred to her nephew’s bank account to help cover expenses, including clothing, medication, doctor costs, food, and daily living items.

Neighbor Anesha Rhett Berry said GoFundMe QR code posters are available at the family’s restaurant, China Express in the 3200 block of Plaza Drive in Waldorf. Visa gift cards are also being accepted at The Crab Boat on Berry Road, which will also post the fundraiser link.

Berry said she and other neighbors were on the scene the next day “assisting them as best we could” and that MISSION BBQ – Waldorf donated food to first responders.

She also noted that a Charles County neighbor is organizing a smoke alarm collection for the community.

“Our neighbors are going through an unimaginable loss, and every show of support — no matter how small — can help bring them comfort in this time of grief,” Berry wrote. “The show of love and support from our Charles County family has been absolutely overwhelming.”

Fontella Moody also urged people to help, writing, “Our hearts are heavy after the tragic fire in Waldorf on Sunday, Aug. 10th, that claimed the lives of 6 family members. No gift is too small, and every act of kindness matters.”

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a disconnected smoke alarm with no battery was found in the basement, though all other alarms on the first and second floors were destroyed.

No evidence of arson has been found, but the cause remains under investigation.

Acting State Fire Marshal James Mowbray said investigators “must methodically examine every possible fire cause and contributing factor” and called the tragedy “an unimaginable loss for the community.”

The investigation is ongoing with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will release the names, ages, and causes of death after completing examinations.

The GoFundMe set up for the devastated family can be found here.

"Four young kids and two adults will never be able to see their futures again," organizers added. "While three survivors will face the horrible memories of their loved one, will never be the same for them again."

