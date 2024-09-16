Two Busted During Investigation Into Reported Shooting In Waldorf: Sheriff (Developing)

An alert was issued by the agency shortly after 2 p.m. advising that detectives were called to Lewisham Place in Waldorf to investigate shots fired in the area of several townhouses.

Upon arrival, officers were able to locate two suspects who fled on foot before ultimately being apprehended in the area of Crain Highway near Plaza Drive on Sept. 16.

Additional details are expected to be released by the sheriff's office as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

