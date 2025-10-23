The midday stabbing was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22, when officers were called to the 5000 block of Burreed Court in Waldorf to probe a stabbing.

Investigators said that 22-year-old Travis Pritchett punched and stabbed his victim multiple times, and "evidence related to the stabbing was recovered at the scene."

Details about the stabbing have not been released by the sheriff's office.

The Waldorf resident was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree assault and other related offenses.

Pritchett is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

