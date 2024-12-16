Teen Wearing Ankle Monitor Arrested In Robbery, Stolen Car Cases In Maryland

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division arrested the teen on Dec. 4 after he was seen getting into a stolen car. When officers approached, he tried to run but was quickly caught.

Investigators later linked him to an October robbery where a victim’s shoes and cell phone were stolen. The teen was also connected to a car theft on Nov. 22 at a convenience store on Middletown Road, where a vehicle left running and unattended was stolen.

Police said he also stole another car on Dec. 4 outside a carryout restaurant when it was left running and unattended.

Because of his age, the teen was charged as a juvenile with robbery and theft. He is being held at a juvenile facility.

