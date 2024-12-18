Teen Trio Charged As Adults For Violent Charles County Vape Robbery, Sheriff Says

Two juveniles went to meet another teen in Bryans Road on Saturday, Dec. 14 to buy THC vape cartridges, but instead, they were met by three others who robbed them at gunpoint, investigators said, during which, one victim was pistol-whipped and assaulted during the encounter.

The suspects then fled the scene, leaving one victim hospitalized with head injuries.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division, supported by the Neighborhood Enforcement Team and school resource officers, quickly identified the suspects.

On Monday, Dec. 16, three search warrants were served, leading to the arrest of three suspects, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

During the searches, officers recovered two firearms, including one that was reported stolen, and additional evidence linking the suspects to the robbery.

A fourth suspect was later arrested at school.

Three of the suspects - all 16 - are being charged as adults and the fourth, 15, was charged as a juvenile "in accordance with Maryland law."

The incident remains under investigation.

