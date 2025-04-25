Teen Caught With Loaded Ghost Gun, Drugs At Westlake High School Charged As Adult: Sheriff

The student was arrested Thursday, April 24, after administrators at the school noticed a strong odor of cannabis coming from the teen around 7:30 a.m., according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

When confronted, the student became combative and tried to flee with a backpack. A school resource officer who responded to the scene detained the teen, even as the student resisted arrest, officials said.

During a search of the backpack, investigators say they found a loaded 9mm handgun — later identified as a “ghost gun” with no serial number — along with cannabis, THC gummies, jars of THC resin, packaging materials, and a scale.

According to the sheriff’s office, the student was charged as an adult with:

Carrying a loaded handgun on their person;

Possession with intent to distribute drugs;

Possession of a firearm without a serial number;

Other related offenses.

The student, who is prohibited from having a handgun due to their age, is being held at the Charles County Detention Center pending an appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

