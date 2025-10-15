Teen Caught Masturbating Outside Waldorf Homes Surrenders After Social Media Post: Sheriff

The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, when officers were called to the 3000 block of October Place for a report of a “suspicious person knocking on a resident’s door,” according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

When the resident checked, they told police the individual was seen masturbating outside the door.

Officers flooded the area but couldn’t find the suspect that night, officials said.

Investigators later learned the same person had shown up the day before, knocking on the same door and asking for someone the homeowner didn’t know.

Detectives pulled surveillance video that captured the disturbing act and circulated an image of the suspect to help identify them.

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, the sheriff’s office confirmed the individual had been identified as a juvenile after the person voluntarily contacted police upon seeing their photo on social media.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have since removed the image from public release due to the suspect’s age.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.