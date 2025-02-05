Teacher Breaking Up Fight Assaulted By Student In Charles County, Sheriff Says

The incident unfolded on Wednesday, Feb. 5, when two students got into an argument inside a classroom, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

During the dispute, one of the students grabbed the teacher by the arm and pushed her against a wall, officials said.

The other student involved in the argument left the room, while an administrator escorted the aggressor toward the front office, they added.

Before they could get there, two other students confronted the student, sparking another fight, officials said.

A School Resource Officer and administrators intervened to break up the altercation and de-escalate the situation.

The student who assaulted the teacher is facing assault charges, while the two other students involved in the fight were charged with disorderly conduct and disruption of school operations, investigators confirmed.

All three students are also facing disciplinary action under the Charles County Public Schools Code of Student Conduct.

The case remains under investigation.

