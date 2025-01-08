Talk Show Host Who Shares Stories Of Survival Now Facing Her Own Fight After Holiday Crash

The woman, known for her inspirational show "Just Talk with Justice," was gearing up to start a dream job this January as a Prince George's County Parks and Rec Facility manager, though fate had other plans for her and her young daughter.

Instead of celebrating the holiday and the new dream job, Justice and her daughter, Lydia, spent it in an area hospital after both were injured in the crash, leaving the mother suffering from:

A broken nose;

Broken left arm;

Two broken legs;

A broken neck;

Multiple facial fractures and lacerations;

Foot fractures.

She now faces an exhaustive, grueling rehab process as she begins the road to recovery with her daughter by her side.

"While the road to recovery will be long and require immense strength, we have faith that Justice’s resilience and determination will guide her through this journey," Ramon Johnson said while promoting a fundraising campaign for her.

Her daughter suffered less severe injuries, but was still treated and evaluated at an area hospital before being released.

Justice is passionate about sharing stories of survival and resilience through her talk show, organizers of a GoFundMe wrote.

"She has touched so many lives with her compassion and ability to shine a light on those who have overcome adversity.

"We are beyond blessed that, by the grace of God, she will one day share her own story of courage and perseverance with all of you."

According to the family, the mother's injuries have left her home inaccessible, requiring major renovations such as ramps, widened doorways, and accessible bathrooms.

On top of medical expenses, household bills, and childcare costs, the payments are piling up as she remains unable to work.

"Justice has always been a light to those around her, known for her compassion, strength, and unwavering devotion to her family and community," Johnson said. "Now is the time for us to unite as a community to reflect that same light on her."

More than $25,000 has been raised following the crash as the community continues to rally around the family as it "adjusts to their new reality."

Those interested in donating to the family can do so here.

