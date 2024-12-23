Released Rapist Killed By Police In Charles County, AG Says

Officers responding to reports of an assault on the 7300 block of Tottenham Drive found Jordan Proctor, 30, inside and wearing a mask around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, the Maryland Attorney General said. It was in fact the same block where the rape and assault of a house cleaner was reported in August, as reported by Daily Voice.

Responding officers gave multiple commands for Proctor to surrender, which he ignored, the AG said. Proctor then left the house into an open garage, where he again ignored verbal commands from first responders and "verbally indicated he was armed" while threatening the officers, the AG said.

According to investigators, Proctor "intentionally positioned his body in a shooting stance," and three officers discharged their firearms.

Proctor was shot and officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived while others checked the home to locate another possible victim - though no one was found. He was rushed by paramedics to an area hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.

On Monday, Dec. 23, the responding officers were identified as Sgt. Charles McCue, a 28-year veteran of the department; Cpl. Brian Rash, a 10-year veteran of the agency with 9 years of prior service; and PFC Emily Stalnaker, who has been with the department for four years.

Proctor was released by a judge last August with an electronic monitoring device after having been charged with rape and other offenses.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) is now investigating the shooting. Officials said the circumstances of the interaction are still under review.

