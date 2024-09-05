Ricky Dontaye Wilson has been identified by investigators as the person who was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by the truck while crossing the street outside of a crosswalk.

Members of the sheriff's office responded to a stretch of Middletown Road near Lyles Place in Waldorf shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, where there was a reported fatal crash.

Investigators say that it was determined Wilson was struck while crossing the street, and not in a crosswalk.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained on-site.

Middletown Road was temporarily closed near Etheridge Drive as the sheriff's Traffic Operations officers investigated.

The crash remains under investigation.

