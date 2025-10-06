Sean Michael Smith, 18, is facing multiple murder charges following an altercation on Friday night in Waldorf that turned deadly.

Officers were called shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 3 to the 9700 block of Waldorf, when Smith called 911 to report that he had stabbed his stepfather.

Upon arrival, they found 45-year-old Damian Ramon Hodges suffering multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

According to the sheriff's office, Smith and Hodges were arguing when the stabbing happened. No additional details about the incident were released by the agency.

Smith was charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as other related offenses.

The fatal stabbing remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.