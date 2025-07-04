Scam Hits A Grand Slam At Maryland MiLB Ballpark With QR Code Con, Sheriff Warns

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of fraud at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, where altered QR codes were found on parking signs, officials are cautioning.

Instead of linking to the official payment system, the tampered QR codes redirected people to a fake website that stole credit card info.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs had no idea the signs had been altered, and payments made through the team’s official website and app are still safe, authorities said.

It’s not clear how long the scam was active, or how many fans may have been tricked.

“All of the parking signs have been removed,” the sheriff’s office said. “Detectives are coordinating closely with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs organization as they continue to investigate this incident.”

Anyone who paid for parking using a QR code at the stadium is urged to check their credit card statements. If anything looks suspicious, call Det. Sgt. Hemsley by calling (301) 609-6562.

