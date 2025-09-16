Rome Delmar Watkins, 27, of Waldorf, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 16, after members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the US Marshals Service, and the US Park Police tracked him down.

Watkins had been wanted since April 20, when deputies said he assaulted a woman inside a Waldorf home after being asked to leave.

During the assault, Watkins reportedly choked the woman, and after exiting the home, he pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at her before fleeing the area, the sheriff’s office said.

An arrest warrant was issued charging Watkins with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Handgun on person.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office launched a renewed search on Sept. 10, asking the public for help in locating him.

On Tuesday, deputies confirmed Watkins had been found and was being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

