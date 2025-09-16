Light Rain 68°

SHARE

Rome Delmar Watkins Arrested After Maryland Manhunt: Sheriff

A fugitive accused of choking a woman and pulling a gun on her has been caught after a months-long manhunt in Maryland, authorities announced.

Rome Delmar Watkins

Rome Delmar Watkins

Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Rome Delmar Watkins, 27, of Waldorf, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 16, after members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the US Marshals Service, and the US Park Police tracked him down.

Watkins had been wanted since April 20, when deputies said he assaulted a woman inside a Waldorf home after being asked to leave.

During the assault, Watkins reportedly choked the woman, and after exiting the home, he pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at her before fleeing the area, the sheriff’s office said.

An arrest warrant was issued charging Watkins with:

  • First-degree assault;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Handgun on person.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office launched a renewed search on Sept. 10, asking the public for help in locating him.

On Tuesday, deputies confirmed Watkins had been found and was being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE