Mostly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

Road Closed Following Fatal Pedestrian Crash With Dump Truck In Waldorf (Developing)

A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in Charles County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal strike.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal strike.

 Photo Credit: FacebookCharles County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Members of the sheriff's office responded to a stretch of Middletown Road before 5 p.m. on Sept. 4, where there was a reported fatal crash in Waldorf.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, "the pedestrian appears to be in his 30s." No other details were initially released by investigators.

The driver remained at the scene following the strike.

Middletown Road was temporarily closed near Etheridge Drive as the sheriff's Traffic Operations officers investigated.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing as of 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE