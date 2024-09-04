Road Closed Following Fatal Pedestrian Crash With Dump Truck In Waldorf (Developing)

Members of the sheriff's office responded to a stretch of Middletown Road before 5 p.m. on Sept. 4, where there was a reported fatal crash in Waldorf.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, "the pedestrian appears to be in his 30s." No other details were initially released by investigators.

The driver remained at the scene following the strike.

Middletown Road was temporarily closed near Etheridge Drive as the sheriff's Traffic Operations officers investigated.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing as of 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

