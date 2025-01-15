Rabies Alert: Charles County Warns Of Outbreak After Two Wildlife Cases Confirmed

The Charles County Department of Health reported a rabid raccoon near Charles Street and Penns Hill Road on Dec. 22, 2024, then on Thursday, Jan. 9, a fox in the vicinity of Cooksey Road and Penns Hill Road also tested positive for the deadly virus.

“Rabies is a disease of animals and people,” health officials warned.

The virus is spread through the saliva of a rabid animal, they said. Usually this occurs when a rabid animal bites or scratches another person or animal.

However, secondary exposure can occur from saliva on the coat or fur of an animal that was exposed to a rabid animal

Domesticated animals such as dogs, cats, and ferrets are at risk if they come into contact with wildlife like raccoons, foxes, skunks, or bats. Livestock can also contract the virus.

Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime.

The disease is nearly always fatal to humans once infected if no prompt post-exposure treatment is given.

