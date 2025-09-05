Peeping Tom In Waldorf Spotted Creeping Outside Apartment, Bolts In Mercedes: Sheriff

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2, in the 1100 block of Heritage Place in Waldorf.

A witness told investigators the man, wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants, crept up to a ground-floor window, looked inside, and engaged in an "indecent act" before fleeing.

Detectives released surveillance photos of the suspect, who may have taken off in a newer-model white Mercedes.

“Detectives have been conducting surveillance and are actively pursuing leads in this case,” a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Saunders at 301-609-3282 Ext. 0453. A cash reward is being offered by Charles County Crime Solvers for tips that lead to his identification.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.