Peeping Tom In Waldorf Spotted Creeping Outside Apartment, Bolts In Mercedes: Sheriff

A brazen "Peeping Tom" is on the run in Maryland after he was caught lurking outside an occupied apartment — and then spotted peering into the window, deputies said.

Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office
Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office
 Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2, in the 1100 block of Heritage Place in Waldorf.

A witness told investigators the man, wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants, crept up to a ground-floor window, looked inside, and engaged in an "indecent act" before fleeing.

Detectives released surveillance photos of the suspect, who may have taken off in a newer-model white Mercedes.

“Detectives have been conducting surveillance and are actively pursuing leads in this case,” a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Saunders at 301-609-3282 Ext. 0453. A cash reward is being offered by Charles County Crime Solvers for tips that lead to his identification.

