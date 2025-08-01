Omar Shariff Harrison, 49, of Waldorf, was arrested early Friday, Aug. 1, after allegedly pouring gasoline on the bed where his wife was sleeping and lighting the sheets on fire, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

The terrifying incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Eutaw Forest Drive — while their children were sleeping inside.

Deputies had been called to the same house the night before for a domestic dispute, authorities said. Harrison and his wife agreed to separate for the evening and stay in different parts of the house until tempers could cool down.

Instead, things only got more heated.

Early the next morning, investigators say Harrison's wife awoke to the sound of him moving around the home. That’s when Harrison allegedly walked into her bedroom, doused her bed in gasoline, poured a trail of fuel down the stairs, and lit the sheets on fire.

She and their two children managed to escape the home safely and call 911.

Deputy State Fire Marshals and K9 “Taylor” responded and determined Harrison had ignited the fire — but later extinguished it before fleeing.

Damage to the home was estimated at only around $500.

Investigators said the arson was “directly related to the ongoing domestic dispute,” and that Harrison had previously threatened to burn the house down.

He was arrested after a traffic stop and taken to the Charles County Detention Center.

Harrison is charged with:

Attempted murder;

First-degree arson;

Second-degree arson;

First-degree malicious burning;

Reckless endangerment;

Arson threat.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center awaiting a bond review.

