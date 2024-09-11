The Marbury resident is facing new drug, weapon, and other charges, following an incident that saw him go through extreme measures in an attempt to avoid his arrest.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, an officer from the sheriff's office attempted a traffic stop in the area of St. Ignatius Drive and October Place in Waldorf, though the driver sped away, only to be thwarted by stop stick that were deployed to deflate the times.

According to the agency, Estep then got out of the car and tried to flee on foot, though he was quickly apprehended after the short chase; however, he was not about to go down quietly.

Investigators said that while the officers were attempting to take him into custody, Estep broke out a folding knife that had an estimated five-inch blade and stabbed one officer in the leg, while another was sliced on the finger.

Both wounds were described as being "superficial" in nature.

Officers were able to disarm Estep, and a subsequent search led to the recovery of more than 30 grams of crack cocaine, cannabis, and drug packaging materials.

Gerard, 39, who has had previous run-ins with the sheriff's office, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, possession with intent to distribute, and other related offenses.

On Tuesday, a judge ordred that Estep be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

