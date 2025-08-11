No Arson Found In Waldorf Fire That Killed 6 — Cause Remains A Mystery After Deadly Blaze

The Office of the State Fire Marshal announced Monday, Aug. 11, that investigators have found no evidence of arson but are still working to determine what started the multi-fatal blaze.

Part of the investigation includes determining whether smoke alarms were activated during the fire, Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said.

“We must methodically examine every possible fire cause and contributing factor,” Mowbray said. “Determining whether smoke alarms were sounding is not always straightforward, but it is essential to understanding how and why tragedies like this occur.”

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, this process can be challenging because heat, heavy smoke, and firefighting water damage can destroy key alarm components, including circuitry, housings, and batteries. Even if an alarm sounded, it may not have been heard due to closed doors, distance, background noise, or the fire spreading too quickly.

Deputy State Fire Marshals are working alongside the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, which is standard procedure in fatal fire cases.

The blaze broke out around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, in the 3000 block of Declaration Court North in Waldorf, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments arrived within minutes and immediately upgraded the incident to two alarms.

Crews worked to knock down the flames while searching for victims.

Another occupant returned home while firefighters were on the scene, though two adults and four children were found dead inside, investigators said.

K9 “Taylor,” the Calvert K-9 Search Team, and the Charles County Collapse Team assisted at the scene due to extensive structural damage. Investigators determined the fire started on an enclosed porch on the right side of the home.

The names, ages, and official causes of death will be released once the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner completes its examinations.

“This is an unimaginable loss for the community,” Mowbray added. “Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this heartbreaking event. In times like this, we must come together to support one another and remember the importance of fire safety in our homes.”

