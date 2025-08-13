No Arson Found In Waldorf Fire That Killed 6 — Cause Remains A Mystery After Deadly Blaze

The Office of the State Fire Marshal said the deadly blaze broke out Sunday morning, Aug. 10, in Waldorf, killing victims believed to be the wife and three children of the homeowner, along with the wife and child of another surviving resident of the home.

While no evidence of arson has been found, the cause is still under investigation, officials said.

All smoke alarms on the first and second floors were destroyed in the fire, according to investigators. The basement alarm was located but was disconnected and had no battery installed.

The fire marshal’s office noted that some residents remove or disable alarms after nuisance activations from cooking, steam, or other household activities, but doing so “removes a critical early-warning system that can mean the difference between life and death in a fire.”

The extreme heat, heavy smoke, and structural damage made visual identification of the victims impossible, officials said.

“In such cases, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner relies on advanced forensic methods such as dental record comparison, fingerprint analysis, or DNA testing,” investigators said. This process is underway to ensure “accuracy, dignity, and certainty for the victims’ families.”

Charles County Public Schools has said that some of the children involved may have attended their schools, but officials emphasized that names and ages will not be released until confirmed by the OCME.

“We must methodically examine every possible fire cause and contributing factor,” acting State Fire Marshal James Mowbray said. “Determining whether smoke alarms were sounding is not always straightforward, but it is essential to understanding how and why tragedies like this occur.”

The investigation is ongoing in coordination with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Once the OCME completes its examinations, the names, ages, and causes of death will be released.

“This is an unimaginable loss for the community,” acting Fire Marshal James Mowbray added. “Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this heartbreaking event. In times like this, we must come together to support one another and remember the importance of fire safety in our homes.”

