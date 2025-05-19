Nicholas Owen Patton, 44, of Waldorf, was arrested after members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office spotted him leaving work and took him into custody, according to a press release issued over the weekend.

Patton, a closing manager at a business in Waldorf, is accused of skimming cash during his shifts as part of a months-long felony theft scheme, investigators said.

As part of the investigation, officers executed multiple search warrants and recovered more than $6,000 in cash from Patton when he was arrested.

A subsequent search of his home turned up an additional $25,000, according to investigators.

Preliminarily, more than $100,000 appears to have been stolen, according to the sheriff’s office said.

Despite the accusations, Patton was released the day after his arrest by a district court commissioner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

