Murder Suspects Using U-Haul As Getaway Vehicle In Waldorf Quickly Apprehended, Sheriff Says

Rayvon Gordon, 50, and Anton Jermain Wood, 22, are both facing murder and other charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Antione Jerome Whitaker, who was found shot to death in Waldorf earlier this week.

Investigators from the Charles County Sheriff's Office says that at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, officers were called to the 11600 block of Lewisham Place to investigate a reported shooting, where they found Whitaker down suffering from multiple gunshots, while his assailants fled in a waiting U-Haul truck in the area.

Officers trailed the U-Haul for a time and attempted to stop it; however, the driver refused to pull over until they deployed stop sticks and the truck came to a half in the area of Crain Highway near Plaza Drive.

Gordon and Wood were then taken into custody without further incident.

According to the initial investigation, the three got into an argument, at which point shots were fired, leaving Whitaker with fatal injuries.

After consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, the sheriff's office charged both Gordon and Wood with first-degree murder and other related offenses.

They are being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

