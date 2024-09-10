Motorcyclist Killed In Waldorf Crash Was Weeks Shy Of 25th Birthday

On Saturday, Aug. 31, Isaiah "Zai" Noble was riding his Suzuki GSXR-600 along Route 301 when he was involved in a fatal crash with the driver of a Toyota RAV4.

He was just weeks away from his 25th birthday.

"For those of you who were blessed to know Isaiah knew how genuine and caring he was for each person in his life," Monique Noble said. "From a young baby, Isaiah was always so sweet and silly, with a smile to melt your heart.

"He never failed to look after his mother, father, two younger sisters and anyone he was close to."

Tributes poured in following Noble's death, as friends and well-wishers continue throwing their support behind the family.

"My second brother ... I am at a lost of words ... I can't believe you're really gone," another friend wrote. "You have always been the best guy friend I could ask for ... You always respected our family and everyone around.

"Thank you for teaching me all about cars and life."

"Those who knew Isaiah were blessed by his genuine care and kindness," cousin Shawnta Moody said. "From a young age, he was known for his sweet and silly nature, always bringing joy with his heartwarming smile.

