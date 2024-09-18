Middle School Student Caught Packing Loaded Handgun In Lunchbox, Charles County Sheriff Says

Administrators at the Benjamin Stoddert Middle School were alerted shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon about a student who was possibly in possession of a gun inside the building.

The School Resource Officer assigned to the building was notified, identified and located the student, who was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun in their lunchbox.

No threats were made.

Now, investigators from the sheriff's office and the SRO is working to determine when and how the 13-year-old student got the gun, and why the weapon was brought to school.

The student was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with possession of a firearm on school grounds and will face school disciplinary consequences, officials said.

It remains under investigation.

