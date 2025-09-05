Michael Haywood, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office following complaints from neighbors about potential animal neglect in Waldorf, authorities announced.

Detectives served a search warrant in the 3500 block of Twinbrook Drive on Sept. 2, where they were met by a grisly sight.

According to the sheriff's office, three dogs were being housed in Haywood's garage, living in feces and urine-soaked crates. Two additional dogs were found outside, chained and without proper shelter.

All five pit bulls were rushed to a local emergency vet clinic for evaluation and treatment of various maladies.

Further investigation led to more disturbing discoveries.

"Evidence, such as a treadmill baited with dog toys and large doses of antibiotics, was recovered," investigators said.

"Further, the dogs were extremely thin, had cuts around their faces, and some of the dogs had heavy chains around their necks weighing approximately 15 pounds, almost the weight of the dogs."

Additional evidence indicating possible dogfighting was also recovered by detectives.

The Waldorf resident was charged with:

Multiple counts of animal cruelty;

Prohibited possession of a firearm;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Illegal possession of a shotgun;

Wear/carry/transport of a firearm.

The investigation into possible dogfighting is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

Haywood was released from custody earlier this week by a district court commissioner.

