Mercedes Grocery Heist In Waldorf Ends In Crash; $1.2K Stash Recovered: Sheriff

Deputies say the suspects — Lonnell Demontae Jennings, 27, and Khadijah Tufaye Spurlock, 24, both of Washington, DC — stuffed a shopping cart with about $1,200 worth of detergent, meat, and other items from a Waldorf grocery store before trying to make a quick escape.

Patrol officers in Charles County spotted the pair getting into a white Mercedes ML350 in the store’s parking lot around 10:59 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Jennings floored it, but quickly lost control and plowed into a wooded area along Poplar Hill Road, investigators said.

Jennings tried to run after the wreck but didn’t get far. Officers tackled him and took him into custody, police said. He was treated for minor injuries at a hospital before being booked into the Charles County Detention Center.

Deputies say Jennings already had several active warrants for theft in other jurisdictions in the area. He now faces charges including theft under $1,500 and disorderly conduct. On Wednesday, a judge ordered him held without bond.

Spurlock was arrested at the crash site and charged with theft under $1,500 and disorderly conduct. A district court commissioner released her on personal recognizance the same day.

The stolen stash — which included steaks, seafood, laundry detergent, personal care products, and cleaning supplies — was recovered from the Mercedes, according to officials.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.