Matthew Alexander Buchannon, 20, was arrested following an investigation into a reported assault that left a woman on life support, officials said on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the 3300 block of Patapsco Place in Waldorf, where there was a report of a woman who had been knocked unconscious.

According to the sheriff's office, upon arrival, Buchannon told first responders that the 26-year-old woman had fallen, causing her injuries. She was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

It was later determined that she suffered a severe spinal fracture and was placed on life support.

Further investigation determined that the injuries were not consistent with a fall, and Buchannon's account of what happened changed multiple times, officials said.

Following a consultation with the Charles County State's Attorney's Office, Buchannon was arrested and charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment.

The incident remains under investigation.

