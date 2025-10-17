A Few Clouds 63°

Maryland Student Found With Knife Up His Sleeve At Theodore G. Davis MS, Sheriff Says

A Maryland middle school student who feared being attacked by classmates showed up to school with a knife tucked up his sleeve, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Charles County Sheriff's Office
 Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Oct. 16, a staff member at Theodore G. Davis Middle School in Waldorf alerted administrators that a student might be carrying a knife.

An administrative search quickly confirmed it — the knife was found hidden up the 12-year-old’s shirt sleeve, police said.

“No threats were made, and the knife was recovered without incident,” a spokesperson for the the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said the student brought the knife because he thought other students were going to assault him.

The school’s resource officer notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services, and Charles County Public Schools will determine disciplinary action under the student code of conduct.

