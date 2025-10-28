Overcast 54°

Maryland Powerhouse North Point HS Forfeits Seven Wins After Player Found Ineligible: Principal

A Maryland high school football powerhouse has been forced to forfeit its first seven wins of the season after officials found a player ineligible under state athletic rules, North Point High School Principal Daniel Kaple confirmed.

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) began investigating a possible eligibility violation involving members of North Point’s varsity football team, according to Kaple on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

During the review, staff determined that one student was attending the Waldorf school “out of compliance with CCPS residency enrollment policies.”

“When student athletes are found to be attending a school for which they are not properly registered, CCPS is subject to state education laws governing the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA),” Kaple wrote.

Under MPSSAA guidelines, the team must now forfeit every game in which the student participated — a total of seven. The team will still be allowed to compete for the rest of the fall season, and are among the favorites to make it to the state championship.

“This is a very unfortunate situation; one that has devastating impacts on not only the varsity football team, but on our entire school community,” Kaple said.

CCPS also plans to conduct a full residency audit of all athletes in the football program. If any student is found to be enrolled at the wrong school, parents will be required to withdraw and re-enroll them at their proper school, the principal added.

Residents with questions are encouraged to contact a school administrator or the CCPS Student Services Department at 301-934-7326.

