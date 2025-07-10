Maryland Kids Steal Car From Waldorf Apartment Lot, Get Released To Parents: Sheriff

Three kids who allegedly broke into cars and stole a Hyundai from a Waldorf apartment complex won’t face jail time — they were released back to their parents, officials say.

The chaos unfolded around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9, in the 2100 block of Crain Highway, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

A caller reported a group of juveniles roaming through a parking lot, possibly breaking into cars. When the first officer arrived, he spotted the group piling into a Hyundai Elantra and taking off.

Police initiated a traffic stop, but the young driver fled before ultimately halting in the 2900 block of Crain Highway.

Four people jumped out and ran.

Officers quickly apprehended three of them. The fourth got away on foot and has not been located as of Thursday, July 10.

Officers contacted the car’s registered owner and confirmed the vehicle had just been stolen, police said.

Ages of the suspects: 12, 13, and 14.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teens were charged on a juvenile offense report and released to their parents, in accordance with Maryland law.

The 12-year-old cannot be charged due to age, also in accordance with Maryland law.

The fourth suspect remains unidentified.

