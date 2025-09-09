Maryland Felon Rammed Cop, Pulled Gun On Family — Now He’ll Spend Decades Behind Bars

Kenneth Tyrell Wade-Greene, 35, was sentenced by a judge to 40 years in prison after admitting last year to a crime spree in Charles County, according to the state's attorney's office.

Specifically, Wade-Greene pleaded guilty in September 2024 to:

Three counts of second-degree assault;

Attempted robbery;

Possession of a firearm with a felony conviction.

The mayhem began on July 15, 2023, when Charles County deputies tried to arrest Wade-Greene, who was already wanted in St. Mary’s County for armed carjacking, first-degree assault, and firearm charges.

Instead of surrendering, Wade-Greene rammed an officer with his car and fled, officials said.

Three days later, on July 18, 2023, deputies spotted him again in a Ford F-150 with no plates. This time, he ditched the truck in Waldorf and ran on foot, pulling a handgun from his waistband.

That’s when things turned even more dangerous.

Prosecutors said Wade-Greene confronted two people in their driveway and demanded their car keys at gunpoint.

When they refused, he followed one into his home and pointed a gun at him. The victim locked himself in a room, forcing Wade-Greene back outside.

Wade-Greene rummaged through cars, eventually finding keys to a Dodge Ram inside the house, prosecutors said. Armed with a handgun, he jumped in and started it — only to be tackled by one of the victims as deputies arrived.

Ignoring commands to surrender, Wade-Greene fled again, tried breaking into another house, and ultimately assaulted two more officers before being taken into custody.

A handgun was later found stashed in the garage freezer.

Assistant State’s Attorney John Stackhouse pushed for a 50-year sentence, citing Wade-Greene’s “long history of criminal activity dating back to 2010” and his role in “terrorizing an entire family with a firearm.”

Instead, Judge Donine Carrington Martin handed down a 40-year sentence, followed by five years of supervised probation.

If Wade-Greene violates probation, he faces another 20 years behind bars.

“This case is a clear reminder that when you make certain decisions, you’re on the hook for the repercussions of those decisions,” prosecutors said.

