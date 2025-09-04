A jury convicted Martino Marcus Young, 20, following a four-day trial on a host of charges stemming from an incident at St. Charles High School last year.

According to the Charles County State's Attorney, Young was found guilty of:

Armed carjacking;

Armed robbery;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Four counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and related offenses.

On March 6, 2024, deputies rushed to St. Charles High School in La Plata for reports of an armed subject, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

One victim told investigators that he and two friends were confronted and assaulted by four suspects in the school’s parking lot.

Another victim reported that he was struck several times in the face with a firearm, dropping his car keys in the struggle. One suspect then stole his car, police said.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives learned the ambush stemmed from a dispute the day before between one of the victims’ friends and a juvenile co-defendant of Young.

The following day, suspects parked near the victims’ car and attacked them as they walked outside. One suspect brandished a gun and threatened a student before stealing his vehicle.

The entire assault was captured on school surveillance cameras, investigators said. Young was later identified as one of the suspects.

Young now faces up to 155 years in prison when he is sentenced in October,

