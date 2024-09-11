Waldorf resident Edwin Geovany Argueta-Tobar, 34, was wanted following a domestic-related assault that was meticulously planned, leading to an alert to the community.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded late on Saturday, Sept. 7 to the 5000 block of La Plata, where a woman reported she left her home to take some items outside when Argueta-Tobar accosted her from behind.

Investigators say that he pulled her, punched her several times in the face, and held a knife to her stomach.

Argueta-Tobar had been hiding outside the victim's residence waiting to attack her before fleeing in a black and blue Nissan that was parked out of view.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, a spokesperson from the sheriff's office announced that Argueta-Tobar turned himself in on Tuesday night, and was charged on a warrant with first- and second-degree assault.

Officials said that on Wednesday, Sept. 11, a judge released Edwin Geovany Argueta-Tobar on the condition he wear a monitoring device.

No information about his next court appearance has been released.

