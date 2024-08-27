Man Who Installed Hidden Camera In Teen Girl's Waldorf Bedroom Gets 35 Years: Prosecutors

Dustin Marcell Brown, 39, of Waldorf, was sentenced by a judge this week to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to multiple child porn charges in March.

In August 2023, prosecutors say that officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to a Waldorf home to investigate a reported suspicious item that was found inside the residence.

While speaking with the girl's mother, she advised officers that she found a hidden camera inside a ceiling-mounted smoke alarm in the teen's bedroom.

The investigation determined that Brown - who knew both the girl and her mother - installed the camera inside the bedroom without consent.

Investigators say that two micro-SD cards were recovered from inside the residence.

The SD cards contained over 4,000 video clips. One of the SD cards contained 81 videos identified as pornography.

Brown later admitted to installing the camera.

"This young lady, her mother, and (Brown’s) children will forever be changed and impacted by (Brown’s) actions.”

She furthered that Brown was supposed to protect the victim, not act in his own “selfish, self-satisfying interest.”

Brown pleaded guilty to five counts of child pornography: filming in sexual out. When he is released from prison, a judge also ordered he serve five years of probation and Brown will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years.

