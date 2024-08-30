Man Who Choked, Threatened GF Before Standoff With Officers In Waldorf Arrested: Sheriff

Waldorf resident Damon Clyburn Glenn, 43, is facing charges following a violent domestic dispute that was reported in the parking lot of an apartment complex earlier this week.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to the 2000 block of Amberleaf Place in Waldorf, where they were met by a woman in the parking lot who was reportedly the victim of a domestic assault.

The victim said that she and Glenn got into an argument inside their apartment, and when she attempted to leave, he grabbed her by the neck and began choking her.

He then fetched a gun and threatened to kill her before she was able to get free and call 911.

Upon arrival, Glenn retreated back into the apartment and refused to open the door until a negotiator was able to de-escalate the situation.

After approximately 20 minutes, a spokesperson from the sheriff's office said that officers were able to take Glenn into custody, and a gun was recovered inside the apartment.

Glenn was charged with first-degree assault.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, a judge ordered that Glenn be released from the Charles County Detention Center with an electronic monitor.

The incident remains under investigation.

